Oil prices steady amid mixed data from China

Prices leapt from just above $900/oz in late-February to $1,132.17 on April 21 — the highest in more than a year
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
‘The process of re-examining our time frames is not a reversal of our position on the just energy transition’
Tussle for power leaves SA’s biggest metro leaderless for two more days
Gold Field to spend at least R8bn for 50% stake in Windfall gold project
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Washington — Oil prices held steady during Asian trade on Tuesday amid mixed data from China, and as the market weighed forecasts of declining crude stockpiles with expectations of a US interest rate hike.
Brent crude was up by 7c to $79.38 a barrel by 4.25am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 11c to $75.77 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 in their last session.
China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, official data showed on Sunday, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index. China’s industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was expected to boost demand this year.
“Crude oil fell after weak economic data from China raised concerns about a patchy recovery,” analysts said in an ANZ Research note, referring to China’s manufacturing activity data. There are however positive signs of recovery based on spending during the five-day Golden Week holiday in the largest oil importer, ANZ said.
State broadcaster CCTV said that major retail and catering companies had seen sales jump 21% year-on-year, based on ministry of commerce data. A record 19.7-million railway trips were made across the country. Traffic was also expected to be 20% higher than in 2019, according to local media.
Over the weekend, CCTV reported that passenger travel on the first day of China’s Labour Day holiday surged 151.8% from the same day last year, while the number of air, road, waterway and railway trips rose to 56.99-million on the first day of the holiday.
Meanwhile, a Monday poll showed that US crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen for a third consecutive week, providing some support to the market.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 8.30pm GMT on Tuesday, and the energy information administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, due at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday.
However, the US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points. Interest rate hikes often reduce demand.
Banking fears have weighed on oil in recent weeks and in what is the third US institution to fail in two months, US regulators seized First Republic Bank over the weekend ahead of a deal in which JPMorgan bought most of its assets.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil prices steady amid mixed data from China
Market weighs forecasts of declining crude stockpiles
Washington — Oil prices held steady during Asian trade on Tuesday amid mixed data from China, and as the market weighed forecasts of declining crude stockpiles with expectations of a US interest rate hike.
Brent crude was up by 7c to $79.38 a barrel by 4.25am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 11c to $75.77 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 in their last session.
China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, official data showed on Sunday, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index. China’s industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was expected to boost demand this year.
“Crude oil fell after weak economic data from China raised concerns about a patchy recovery,” analysts said in an ANZ Research note, referring to China’s manufacturing activity data. There are however positive signs of recovery based on spending during the five-day Golden Week holiday in the largest oil importer, ANZ said.
State broadcaster CCTV said that major retail and catering companies had seen sales jump 21% year-on-year, based on ministry of commerce data. A record 19.7-million railway trips were made across the country. Traffic was also expected to be 20% higher than in 2019, according to local media.
Over the weekend, CCTV reported that passenger travel on the first day of China’s Labour Day holiday surged 151.8% from the same day last year, while the number of air, road, waterway and railway trips rose to 56.99-million on the first day of the holiday.
Meanwhile, a Monday poll showed that US crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen for a third consecutive week, providing some support to the market.
The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 8.30pm GMT on Tuesday, and the energy information administration, the statistical arm of the US department of energy, due at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday.
However, the US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points. Interest rate hikes often reduce demand.
Banking fears have weighed on oil in recent weeks and in what is the third US institution to fail in two months, US regulators seized First Republic Bank over the weekend ahead of a deal in which JPMorgan bought most of its assets.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting
Asian stocks on edge in cautious trade
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.