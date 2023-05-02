Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting

Prices leapt from just above $900/oz in late-February to $1,132.17 on April 21 — the highest in more than a year
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
‘The process of re-examining our time frames is not a reversal of our position on the just energy transition’
Tussle for power leaves SA’s biggest metro leaderless for two more days
Gold Field to spend at least R8bn for 50% stake in Windfall gold project
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as cautious market participants awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,982.69 an ounce by 2.48am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,991.00. The Fed, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.
Gold prices could move towards $2,000 if the Fed highlights recession worries and hints at a pause in the rate hike cycle, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.
US manufacturing contracted in April but there was a build-up of inflation pressures, supporting expectations of Fed rate hike, according to data released on Monday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to increase rates for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday.
Bullion is known as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but rising rates tend to diminish demand for the zero-yielding asset. In the previous session, gold prices briefly rose above $2,000 after JPMorgan’s acquisition of First Republic Bank’s assets.
Regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday, in a deal to resolve the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and draw a line under a lingering banking turmoil.
Spot silver fell 0.4 % at $24.87 an ounce.
“We are bullish on silver as industrial demand for it is going to be high in 2023. Prices could hit $32 this year,” Kedia said.
Platinum lost 0.2% to $1,047.94, while palladium edged 0.7% higher to $1,460.78.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting
Traders cautious as they await news from central banks
Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as cautious market participants awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,982.69 an ounce by 2.48am GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,991.00. The Fed, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.
Gold prices could move towards $2,000 if the Fed highlights recession worries and hints at a pause in the rate hike cycle, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.
US manufacturing contracted in April but there was a build-up of inflation pressures, supporting expectations of Fed rate hike, according to data released on Monday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to increase rates for the seventh straight meeting on Thursday.
Bullion is known as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but rising rates tend to diminish demand for the zero-yielding asset. In the previous session, gold prices briefly rose above $2,000 after JPMorgan’s acquisition of First Republic Bank’s assets.
Regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday, in a deal to resolve the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and draw a line under a lingering banking turmoil.
Spot silver fell 0.4 % at $24.87 an ounce.
“We are bullish on silver as industrial demand for it is going to be high in 2023. Prices could hit $32 this year,” Kedia said.
Platinum lost 0.2% to $1,047.94, while palladium edged 0.7% higher to $1,460.78.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices steady amid mixed data from China
Asian stocks on edge in cautious trade
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.