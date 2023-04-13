WATCH: Softer US inflation gives crypto market a boost

Markets

13 April 2023 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/PROMESAARTSTUDIO
Picture: 123RF/PROMESAARTSTUDIO

The crypto market has recovered from the banking crisis, driving bitcoin above the $30,000 mark. This comes after US inflation eased to 5% in March. Business Day TV caught up with SA’s country manager at Luno, Christo de Wit, for further insight on that market.

