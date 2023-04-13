Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
The permit system is due to lapse at the end of June, which means 178,000 ZEP holders and their families could become illegal foreigners
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Pentagon says suspect Jack Teixeira’s leaks were a ‘deliberate, criminal act’
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
PSG Konsult has reported a rise in annual profit, with recurring headline earnings per share increasing by 5% to close to 73c. That’s as the group’s wealth unit performed well, offsetting the downbeat showing from its asset management and insurance units. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company CFO Mike Smith.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Behind PSG Konsult’s jump in earnings
