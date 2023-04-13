Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind PSG Konsult’s jump in earnings

Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith

13 April 2023 - 20:47
Picture: 123RF/ ALBERT YURALAITS
Picture: 123RF/ ALBERT YURALAITS

PSG Konsult has reported a rise in annual profit, with recurring headline earnings per share increasing by 5% to close to 73c. That’s as the group’s wealth unit performed well, offsetting the downbeat showing from its asset management and insurance units. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company CFO Mike Smith.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Beware of 20-year loans for solar power, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Dropping like flies: SA’s great C-suite exodus
Companies
3.
End of the road for expiring data?
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
FNB aims for 1,000-strong financial adviser force
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Jury out on Nampak’s next move to service debt
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.