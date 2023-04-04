Markets

JSE muted amid worry about persistently high inflation and rates

A surprise cut in oil production and the prospect of higher oil prices and inflation and more rate hikes have weighed on financial markets

BL Premium
04 April 2023 - 11:15 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors digest prospects of higher interest rates for longer after a surprise oil supply cut fuelled inflation fears.

A surprise cut in oil production of 1.16-million barrels a day from May and the prospect of higher oil prices and inflation, and more interest rate hikes have added a layer of uneasiness to financial markets. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.