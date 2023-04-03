Oil posts biggest daily rise in almost a year

Business Day TV spoke to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
Party subscribes to democracy and human rights but courts Brics partners Russia and China
The regulator has yet to find a permanent replacement for Keabetswe Modimoeng, who stepped down as chair of Icasa in June 2022
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day's Business Writer Mudiwa Gavaza
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Russian forces still assaulting the city but its defenders are holding out, military says
US golfer edges ahead of Sebastian Munoz to win in Orlando
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
London — Oil prices surged on Monday, posting the biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement byOpec+ to cut more production jolted markets.
Brent crude was trading at $84.22 a barrel by 0900 GMT, up $4.33, or 5.4%, after touching the highest in a month at $86.44 earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.84 a barrel, up $4.17, or 5.5%, after earlier hitting the highest level since late January.
Opec and their allies including Russia shook markets by announcing further production cuts of about 1.16-million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday.
The group, known asOpec+, had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2-million bpd until December at its monthly meeting on Monday.
The pledges bring the total volume of cuts by Opec+ to 3.66-million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand.
As a result, Goldman Sachs lowered its end-2023 production forecast forOpec+ by 1.1 million bpd and raised its Brent price forecasts to $95 and $100 a barrel for 2023 and 2024, respectively, it said in a note.
The Biden administration said the move announced by the producers was unadvisable and some analysts questioned the oil cartel’s rationale for the extra production cut.
“It’s hard to buy the ‘pre-emptive’ and ‘precautionary’ reasoning — especially now, when the banking crisis had tailed off and Brent had crawled back up towards $80 from its 15-month lows earlier in March,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.
The decision may mean the cartel still sees economic storm clouds on the horizon, Jorge Leon, senior vice-president at consultancy Rystad Energy, said.
“These cuts may be signalling that Opec+ believes that there are enough recessionary indicators in the market ... (and) will further tighten the oil market for the rest of the year and could push prices above $100 per barrel”.
Brent fell last month towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concerns that a global banking crisis and rising interest rates would hit demand despite lower Opec oil output in March due to a halt in some of Iraq’s exports.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil posts biggest daily rise in almost a year
A surprise announcement by Opec+ to cut more production has jolted markets
London — Oil prices surged on Monday, posting the biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement byOpec+ to cut more production jolted markets.
Brent crude was trading at $84.22 a barrel by 0900 GMT, up $4.33, or 5.4%, after touching the highest in a month at $86.44 earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.84 a barrel, up $4.17, or 5.5%, after earlier hitting the highest level since late January.
Opec and their allies including Russia shook markets by announcing further production cuts of about 1.16-million barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday.
The group, known asOpec+, had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2-million bpd until December at its monthly meeting on Monday.
The pledges bring the total volume of cuts by Opec+ to 3.66-million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand.
As a result, Goldman Sachs lowered its end-2023 production forecast forOpec+ by 1.1 million bpd and raised its Brent price forecasts to $95 and $100 a barrel for 2023 and 2024, respectively, it said in a note.
The Biden administration said the move announced by the producers was unadvisable and some analysts questioned the oil cartel’s rationale for the extra production cut.
“It’s hard to buy the ‘pre-emptive’ and ‘precautionary’ reasoning — especially now, when the banking crisis had tailed off and Brent had crawled back up towards $80 from its 15-month lows earlier in March,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.
The decision may mean the cartel still sees economic storm clouds on the horizon, Jorge Leon, senior vice-president at consultancy Rystad Energy, said.
“These cuts may be signalling that Opec+ believes that there are enough recessionary indicators in the market ... (and) will further tighten the oil market for the rest of the year and could push prices above $100 per barrel”.
Brent fell last month towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concerns that a global banking crisis and rising interest rates would hit demand despite lower Opec oil output in March due to a halt in some of Iraq’s exports.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.