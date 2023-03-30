Markets

Oil drops as dollar strengthens; Kurdish exports in focus

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fall as analysts predict a possible end of the Kurdistan-Iraq premium, while US crude stockpiles unexpectedly drop

30 March 2023 - 07:16 Jeslyn Lerh
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Thursday as the dollar strengthened, with investors keeping close tabs on developments related to the reduction of Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports.

Brent crude futures dipped 37c, or 0.5%, to $77.91 a barrel at 3am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 28c, or 0.4%, to $72.69 a barrel.

The dollar index, which generally trades inversely with oil, was 0.11% higher on Thursday at 102.75. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq after a halt to the northern export pipeline, with more outages on the horizon, company statements showed.

But the Kurdistan-Iraq premium in oil prices could vanish sooner than expected, analysts from Citi said Thursday.

The “changes in Iraq’s domestic politics may lead to a durable political settlement very soon”, said Citi, estimating that pipeline flows could grow by some 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Meanwhile, an unexpected drop in US crude oil stockpiles limited price declines, with imports sliding to a two-year low, based on US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Crude inventories fell by 7.5-million barrels to 473.7-million barrels in the week to March 24, while analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll were for a rise of 100,000 barrels.

However, gasoline stocks fell by 2.9-million barrels to 226.7-million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 1.6-million-barrel drop.

“A seasonal strengthening in demand by the end of Q2 is expected to drive [oil] prices higher from current levels,” said analysts from National Australia Bank (NAB).

While oil prices softened slightly on Thursday, they remained within the trading band seen since the start of 2023, the analysts added.

Meanwhile, lower-than-targeted cuts to Russian crude production eased supply concerns.

Russian crude production fell by about 300,000 bpd in the first three weeks of March, less than targeted cuts of 500,000 bpd, sources familiar with the data told Reuters.

Reuters

Oil prices lift after risk of supply issues in Iraq

China’s crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 to 540-million tonnes
Markets
1 day ago

Crude rises on Kurdistan export halt and easing banking crisis fears

Concerns over tightening supplies in Iraq and an optimistic outlook for the global economy drive oil prices up for a third session
Markets
1 day ago

Crude prices ease as investors monitor banking crisis and Chinese demand

Oil falls after Monday’s rally, but dip-buys in crude could be the prevailing trend in the near term, says analyst
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Why you shouldn’t be too quick to rush your rand ...
Markets
2.
Thin news flow keeps JSE muted
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as banking sentiment lifts
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global banking fears ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.