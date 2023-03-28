Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
Ilima, a construction company, was placed in liquidation in 2010 and, at the time, held shares in Strategic Partners Group
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
Creditors will vote on the deed of company arrangement in May
Part-time employment rose by 42,000 or 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022
Warning that the energy challenge can slow industrialisation, minister says an all-hands-on-deck approach is needed
India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) was launched as a pilot on December 1
New Proteas have no less a committed approach to winning, just a less downcast view of losing
Travellers, especially those up at the sharp end, are in for a treat
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.