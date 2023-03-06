Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
In our uncertain times the only guarantee is that the world will keep changing, with change coming at an ever-accelerating rate.
Ramaphosa announces Ramokgopa as minister for electricity and Paul Mashatile as SA’s new deputy president among changes
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Shares leap the most in 24 years, adding R12bn to Bidvest’s market capitalisation
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taipei on edge after Beijing steps up its military activities around Taiwan
New limited-overs coach will have all the players available for the ODIs against the Netherlands
Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.