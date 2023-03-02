Markets

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital

02 March 2023 - 15:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

