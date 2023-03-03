Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stocks this week

Business Day TV spoke to Lesedi Mabuza from Sentio Capital

03 March 2023 - 17:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Business Day TV brings you a review of the week’s stock performances with Lesedi Mabuza from Sentio Capital.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE succumbs to interest rate ...
Markets
2.
Rosy factory figures in China propel oil higher
Markets
3.
Gold heads for best week since middle of January
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as markets rebound after week of tough ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks rise after Fed signals softer rate ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.