Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

28 February 2023 - 20:21
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE weaker as markets assess outlook for US ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: SA banks take a knock after greylisting
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds in line with global ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices lift after losses the previous day
Markets
5.
Gold faces worst month in nearly two years
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.