WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor

21 February 2023 - 21:12
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

