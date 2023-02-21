Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
We need to create employment not set up obstructionist laws and regulations
Fears appear to centre on potential social unrest and likely plunge in financial market asset prices due to panic selling
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
Transnet’s poor service cost Kumba Iron Ore R10bn in earnings last year
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
The WTC event will again be a party without hosts, leaving UK fans wishing their team’s revolution had been sparked a little earlier
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
JSE-listed Balwin Properties has obtained a secondary listing on A2X Markets and its shares will start trading there on February 28. The company will retain its primary JSE listing.
Balwin will be the first specialist residential property developer and the 10th property company to list on the alternative exchange, joining Attacq, Equites Property Fund, Fairvest, Growthpoint Properties, Hyprop, MAS Real Estate, Nepi Rockcastle, SA Corporate Real Estate, and Stor-Age...
Balwin Properties to start trading on A2X next week
Secondary listing has the potential to attract new investors in the residential specialist due to the exchange’s lower transaction costs
