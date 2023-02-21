Companies / Property

Balwin Properties to start trading on A2X next week

Secondary listing has the potential to attract new investors in the residential specialist due to the exchange’s lower transaction costs

21 February 2023 - 21:01 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Balwin Properties has obtained a secondary listing on A2X Markets and its shares will start trading there on February 28. The company will retain its primary JSE listing.

Balwin will be the first specialist residential property developer and the 10th property company to list on the alternative exchange, joining Attacq, Equites Property Fund, Fairvest, Growthpoint Properties, Hyprop, MAS Real Estate, Nepi Rockcastle, SA Corporate Real Estate, and Stor-Age...

