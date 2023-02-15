Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

15 February 2023 - 21:12
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shutte of The Robert Group and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces hard day as US inflation missed market ...
Markets
2.
Oil falls as US sells crude from its strategic ...
Markets
3.
Gold falls as US inflation data raises concern ...
Markets
4.
Global markets march to US inflation’s tune
Markets
5.
Oil slides on huge US inventory surge and rate ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.