Asian stocks inch down as investors fret over US inflation data

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
SA Chamber UK and the faculty of ethics at the Gordon Institute of Business Science will discuss new benchmarks for accountability at an event
Homes flooded and farmers report crop and livestock losses in several provinces
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
Company sent back to the drawing board to clarify the particulars of claim against its former CEO
Business Day TV speaks to CEO & co-founder of Grovest, Jeff Miller
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Nato in a race to stockpile ammunition amid ‘chaotic shelling’ in Bakhmut
Offer will be submitted by the end of the week
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
Sydney — Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for US inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields.
An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news the U.S air force had shot down an airborne object near the Canadian border, the fourth object downed this month.
Officials declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.
It provided an extra excuse for caution, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.7%, after losing 2.2% last week.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.0%, and South Korea’s Kospi 0.7%. Chinese blue chips nudged up 0.6% aided by strong data on bank lending.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.1%, while FTSE futures stayed flat. S&P 500 futures were off 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures eased 0.5%.
The near-term direction for assets could well be determined by US data on consumer prices and retail sales this week, with much resting on whether inflation continued to slow in January.
Median forecasts are for headline and core consumer prices to rise 0.4% for the month, with sales rebounding 1.6%.
Risks could be to the upside given a reanalysis of seasonal factors released last week saw upward revisions to CPI in December and November. That lifted core inflation on a three-month annualised basis to 4.3%, from 3.1%.
Resilience message
There were also changes to the weightings for shelter costs and used car prices, which might bias the CPI higher.
Bruce Kasman, head of economic analysis at JPMorgan, expects core CPI to rise 0.5% and sales to jump 2.2%, underlining the message of resilience from the bumper January payrolls report.
“Developed market labour markets have tightened in recent months against our expectations of easing,” says Kasman.
“The latest news reinforces conviction that we are not on a soft-landing path and that a recession will eventually be necessary to bring inflation back to central bank comfort zones.”
Markets have already sharply raised the profile for future tightening by the Federal Reserve, with rates now seen peaking up around 5.15% and cuts coming later and slower.
A full slate of Fed officials will speak this week to provide a timely reaction to the data.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries are at five-week highs of 3.75%, having jumped 21 basis points last week, while two-year yields hit 4.51%.
That shift helped stabilise the dollar, especially against the euro, which slipped 1.1% last week and extended the retreat on Monday to a five-week low of $1.0660. That was well away from its early February high of $1.0987.
The dollar also got a leg up on the yen on reports Japan’s government was likely to appoint academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor.
Dollar up
The surprise news sparked speculation about an early end to the BOJ’s supereasy policies, though Ueda himself later said it was appropriate to maintain the current stance.
The dollar was last up almost 0.6% at ¥132.15, after bouncing from a trough of ¥129.80 on Friday.
The rise in yields and the dollar has been a burden for gold prices, which was stuck at $1,859 an ounce compared with an early February peak of $1,959.
Oil prices ran into fresh selling, having jumped on Friday when Russia said it planned to cut its daily output 5% in March after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.
Brent slipped 77c to $85.62 a barrel, while US crude fell 79c to $78.93.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks inch down as investors fret over US inflation data
Risks could be to the upside due to upward revisions to CPI in December and November after a reanalysis of seasonal factors
Sydney — Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for US inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields.
An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news the U.S air force had shot down an airborne object near the Canadian border, the fourth object downed this month.
Officials declined to say whether it resembled the large white Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier this month.
It provided an extra excuse for caution, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.7%, after losing 2.2% last week.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.0%, and South Korea’s Kospi 0.7%. Chinese blue chips nudged up 0.6% aided by strong data on bank lending.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.1%, while FTSE futures stayed flat. S&P 500 futures were off 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures eased 0.5%.
The near-term direction for assets could well be determined by US data on consumer prices and retail sales this week, with much resting on whether inflation continued to slow in January.
Median forecasts are for headline and core consumer prices to rise 0.4% for the month, with sales rebounding 1.6%.
Risks could be to the upside given a reanalysis of seasonal factors released last week saw upward revisions to CPI in December and November. That lifted core inflation on a three-month annualised basis to 4.3%, from 3.1%.
Resilience message
There were also changes to the weightings for shelter costs and used car prices, which might bias the CPI higher.
Bruce Kasman, head of economic analysis at JPMorgan, expects core CPI to rise 0.5% and sales to jump 2.2%, underlining the message of resilience from the bumper January payrolls report.
“Developed market labour markets have tightened in recent months against our expectations of easing,” says Kasman.
“The latest news reinforces conviction that we are not on a soft-landing path and that a recession will eventually be necessary to bring inflation back to central bank comfort zones.”
Markets have already sharply raised the profile for future tightening by the Federal Reserve, with rates now seen peaking up around 5.15% and cuts coming later and slower.
A full slate of Fed officials will speak this week to provide a timely reaction to the data.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries are at five-week highs of 3.75%, having jumped 21 basis points last week, while two-year yields hit 4.51%.
That shift helped stabilise the dollar, especially against the euro, which slipped 1.1% last week and extended the retreat on Monday to a five-week low of $1.0660. That was well away from its early February high of $1.0987.
The dollar also got a leg up on the yen on reports Japan’s government was likely to appoint academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor.
Dollar up
The surprise news sparked speculation about an early end to the BOJ’s supereasy policies, though Ueda himself later said it was appropriate to maintain the current stance.
The dollar was last up almost 0.6% at ¥132.15, after bouncing from a trough of ¥129.80 on Friday.
The rise in yields and the dollar has been a burden for gold prices, which was stuck at $1,859 an ounce compared with an early February peak of $1,959.
Oil prices ran into fresh selling, having jumped on Friday when Russia said it planned to cut its daily output 5% in March after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and oil products.
Brent slipped 77c to $85.62 a barrel, while US crude fell 79c to $78.93.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Shares in Europe fall as traders worry about rate hikes
JSE in for a tough day with lower Asian markets
Asian shares follow Wall Street down as US Fed signals rate hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.