Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was in the red on Friday morning
Companies can claim for most of the costs incurred to alleviate the ongoing power cuts; so should consumers
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in his state of the nation address on Thursday
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Macron does not rule out fighter jets but says they will take too long to deploy
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
The JSE is facing weaker Chinese markets on Friday as the impact of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation, in which he announced a state of disaster at Eskom to tackle SA’s energy crisis, on local markets remains to be seen.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 2.04%, while the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen component indices in mainland China were 0.67% and 0.88% lower...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE in for a tough day with lower Asian markets
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was in the red on Friday morning
The JSE is facing weaker Chinese markets on Friday as the impact of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation, in which he announced a state of disaster at Eskom to tackle SA’s energy crisis, on local markets remains to be seen.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 2.04%, while the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen component indices in mainland China were 0.67% and 0.88% lower...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.