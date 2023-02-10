Markets

JSE in for a tough day with lower Asian markets

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, was in the red on Friday morning

10 February 2023 - 08:26 Nico Gous

The JSE is facing weaker Chinese markets on Friday as the impact of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation, in which he announced a state of disaster at Eskom to tackle SA’s energy crisis, on local markets remains to be seen.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 2.04%, while the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen component indices in mainland China were 0.67% and 0.88% lower...

