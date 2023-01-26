Oil gains on buoyant China demand prospects

Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
Top scientist reassures that there is no sign of a new wave of infections
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
Sell-off tied to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani intensifies after Hindenburg Research accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud
Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby has forecast a 7.8% increase in sales this year, but said that could be higher were it not for SA’s energy crisis, unemployment, crime, rising interest rates and a moribund ...
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Manila’s forecast-beating quarterly growth of 7.2% 'driven by hiring and revenge spending'
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
London — Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday on expectations that demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy and on news that US crude inventories have risen less than expected.
Brent crude futures rose 78c, or 0.9%, to $86.90 a barrel by 10.46am GMT. West Texas Intermediate was up 75c, or 0.9%, at $80.90.
“China’s reopening is supporting demand prospects,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “Also, market participants are closely tracking the coming Opec+ joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting and the EU embargo on refined products.”
China has been easing stringent Covid-19 restrictions this month, with Beijing reopening its borders for the first time in three years.
“Commodity markets are set to tighten significantly should the reopening in China — the world’s largest driver of commodity demand — be orderly, and ... we anticipate conditions to be ripe for commodity investor inflows,” MUFG analyst Ehsan Khoman said.
Meanwhile, US crude inventories edged up by 533,000 barrels to 448.5-million barrels in the week ending January 20, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
That was short of forecasts for a 1-million barrel rise, though the EIA says crude stocks are at their highest since June 2021.
The Opec+ ministerial panel meeting on February 1 is likely to endorse the group’s current output levels, Opec+ sources said.
Global economic growth is forecast to barely move above 2% this year, a Reuters poll of economists showed, suggesting that a further downgrade is possible. That is at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the beginning of the year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil gains on buoyant China demand prospects
Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
London — Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday on expectations that demand will strengthen as top oil importer China reopens its economy and on news that US crude inventories have risen less than expected.
Brent crude futures rose 78c, or 0.9%, to $86.90 a barrel by 10.46am GMT. West Texas Intermediate was up 75c, or 0.9%, at $80.90.
“China’s reopening is supporting demand prospects,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “Also, market participants are closely tracking the coming Opec+ joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting and the EU embargo on refined products.”
China has been easing stringent Covid-19 restrictions this month, with Beijing reopening its borders for the first time in three years.
“Commodity markets are set to tighten significantly should the reopening in China — the world’s largest driver of commodity demand — be orderly, and ... we anticipate conditions to be ripe for commodity investor inflows,” MUFG analyst Ehsan Khoman said.
Meanwhile, US crude inventories edged up by 533,000 barrels to 448.5-million barrels in the week ending January 20, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
That was short of forecasts for a 1-million barrel rise, though the EIA says crude stocks are at their highest since June 2021.
The Opec+ ministerial panel meeting on February 1 is likely to endorse the group’s current output levels, Opec+ sources said.
Global economic growth is forecast to barely move above 2% this year, a Reuters poll of economists showed, suggesting that a further downgrade is possible. That is at odds with widespread optimism in markets since the beginning of the year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.