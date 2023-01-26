OUTsurance expects premium growth in SA and Australia

Lower-than-expected increase in US inventories and scheduled Opec+ meeting add further support to market
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
Automobile Association says petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will be more expensive in February, putting more pressure on cash-strapped South Africans
Voters are ready to cut off ANC’s power with less than 40% willing to make an X for governing party
The sale of its stake in Hastings and unbundling from Discovery and Momentum is still affecting the insurer’s financials
The data suggests receding input-cost pressures for factories in particular
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Air attack launched hours after the US and Germany said they had agreed to send Ukraine battle tanks
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
Insurer OUTsurance expects a strong performance from its business in SA and the Australian insurer Youi, in which it owns a majority stake, as both saw higher premiums growth and fewer natural disasters Down Under.
This comes as the earnings base of the company has undergone big changes since selling its 30% stake in the UK insurer Hastings in 2021 and unbundling its interest in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan in April 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
OUTsurance expects premium growth in SA and Australia
The sale of its stake in Hastings and unbundling from Discovery and Momentum is still affecting the insurer’s financials
Insurer OUTsurance expects a strong performance from its business in SA and the Australian insurer Youi, in which it owns a majority stake, as both saw higher premiums growth and fewer natural disasters Down Under.
This comes as the earnings base of the company has undergone big changes since selling its 30% stake in the UK insurer Hastings in 2021 and unbundling its interest in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan in April 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.