OUTsurance expects premium growth in SA and Australia

The sale of its stake in Hastings and unbundling from Discovery and Momentum is still affecting the insurer’s financials

26 January 2023 - 13:44 Nico Gous

Insurer OUTsurance expects a strong performance from its business in SA and the Australian insurer Youi, in which it owns a majority stake, as both saw higher premiums growth and fewer natural disasters Down Under.

This comes as the earnings base of the company has undergone big changes since selling its 30% stake in the UK insurer Hastings in 2021 and unbundling its interest in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan in April 2022...

