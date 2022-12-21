Markets

Gold eases off one-week high as dollar regains some ground

US gold futures remain flat, while Indian markets enter holiday mode

21 December 2022
Bengaluru — Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday from a one-week high which was hit in the previous session, as the dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Spot gold fell 0.2% at $1,814.74 per ounce as of 0330 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Tuesday after a dip in the dollar. US gold futures were flat at $1,826.00.

“Gold is seeing a slight pullback after yesterday's rally. The market is very quiet as it has entered the holiday mood,” said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai.

The dollar index edged up 0.1%, after falling in last session, as the yen jumped after the Bank of Japan stunned markets with a surprise policy tweak.

Last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank will deliver more rate hikes in 2023, even as the economy slips towards a possible recession.

“Rate hikes typically weigh on gold but as we enter into a late cycle of Fed tightening, gold can recover,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

“However, a more material recovery in prices would require more than just a calibration in Fed tightening. [It] probably needs the Fed to pause and perhaps cut rates.”

Gold is seen as an inflation hedge, but higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

On the physical side, the pace of Swiss gold shipments to Asia and the Middle East slackened in November as prices rose, with exports to countries including China and Turkey falling from October's level, Swiss customs data showed.

Top gold consumer China reported no new Covid-19 deaths for December 20, but the nation's fatalities were revised to 5,241 after removing one death in Beijing, the National Health Commission said.

Spot silver fell 0.7% to $24.00, platinum lost 0.6% to $1,001.48 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,737.06.

Reuters

Markets
4 hours ago
