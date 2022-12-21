National

Icasa sets aside radio frequency bands for upcoming auction

The telecom regulator says it will soon begin consultations for the release of even more spectrum

21 December 2022 - 08:34 Mudiwa Gavaza

SA’s telecom regulator has finalised its plan to issue a new radio frequency spectrum following a feedback process from industry players in recent months.

The regulator has been working to open more airwaves to cope with growing demand for communications services in SA, while also driving down costs for consumers. ..

