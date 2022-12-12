WATCH: Market report

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Leon Trotsky’s term ‘turnip’ is a political verdict: red on the outside, white on the inside
Unless something unexpected occurs, Pandor believes he will remain president of SA.
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Vincent Clerc takes over helm amid rapid growth for shipping group as it seeks to develop land-based logistics business
The president’s weekly letter painted a picture of hope and opportunity against the backdrop of the deteriorating electricity crisis
Citrus growers shipped 164.8-million cartons to global markets in 2022 — 5.7-million cartons less than predicted at the start of the season
Millions of Ukrainians remained without power in sub-zero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure.
His future with the national team hangs in the balance, and he says he will resume talks with the federation after the festive break.
The hot-hatch icon delivers quicker laptimes though it’s a bit lacking in character
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
