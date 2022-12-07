Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
All the news, views and analysis
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Group sets out its plans to use the extra capital to fuel growth strategy, shore up timber volumes and invest in manufacturing plants
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst Ted Blom
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Legislators vote 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of ‘permanent moral incapacity’
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
The charming small hatch with a duality gets a new motor across the range
The JSE closed weaker in line with global markets on Wednesday as concern grows that the Federal Reserve could implement rate hikes for longer than previously expected.
Though markets expect a smaller increase in US rates in December, investors fear further hikes are likely that would take the cost of borrowing to a higher level than anticipated...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on fears of prolonged rate hikes
Rand continues to regain ground in the wake of last week’s political turmoil and brighter Covid prospects in China
The JSE closed weaker in line with global markets on Wednesday as concern grows that the Federal Reserve could implement rate hikes for longer than previously expected.
Though markets expect a smaller increase in US rates in December, investors fear further hikes are likely that would take the cost of borrowing to a higher level than anticipated...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.