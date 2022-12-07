Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on fears of prolonged rate hikes

Rand continues to regain ground in the wake of last week’s political turmoil and brighter Covid prospects in China

07 December 2022 - 19:36 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker in line with global markets on Wednesday as concern grows that the Federal Reserve could implement rate hikes for longer than previously expected.

Though markets expect a smaller increase in US rates in December, investors fear further hikes are likely that would take the cost of borrowing to a higher level than anticipated...

