Oil climbs after curbs on Russian crude kick in

At 10.43am, the rand had strengthened 0.74% to R17.3392/$
Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an effective effort to fight crime
Inland motorists will pay R23.16/l of 93 unleaded and R23.46/l of 95 unleaded
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Murray & Roberts’s Australian unit was placed in voluntary administration after a deal to sell the business to Italy’s Webuild fell through
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The students were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a former military officer
All the odds are against Dean Elgar's warriors, but so were they in 2008 when SA won its first series in Australia
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
New York — Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China’s Covid-19 curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
Brent crude futures gained 38c to $83.06 a barrel by 4.58am GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 37c to $77.29 a barrel.
Crude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.
The G7 set a top price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude, aiming to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.
The price cap, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the EU and Australia, comes on top of the EU’s embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the US, Canada, Japan and Britain.
While the market weighs the impact of sanctions on Russian supply, it was also watching a traffic jam of oil tankers off the coast of Turkey on Monday, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels.
“The threat of losing protection and indemnity insurance will limit Russia’s access to the tanker market, reducing crude exports to 2.4-million barrels per day — 500,000 barrels lower than levels seen before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February this year,” analysts from Rystad Energy said in a note.
In China, more cities are easing Covid-related curbs, prompting optimism for increased demand in the world’s top oil importer. The country is set to announce a further relaxation of its tough Covid-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources said.
Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world’s second-largest economy, have been hit this year by strict measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. But the oil price gains could prove fragile, as it would take time to confirm a sustained recovery in Chinese consumption, as well as the supply impact of Russian sanctions.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, cut the January official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude for Asian buyers to a 10-month low.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil climbs after curbs on Russian crude kick in
New York — Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China’s Covid-19 curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
Brent crude futures gained 38c to $83.06 a barrel by 4.58am GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 37c to $77.29 a barrel.
Crude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.
The G7 set a top price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude, aiming to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.
The price cap, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the EU and Australia, comes on top of the EU’s embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the US, Canada, Japan and Britain.
While the market weighs the impact of sanctions on Russian supply, it was also watching a traffic jam of oil tankers off the coast of Turkey on Monday, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels.
“The threat of losing protection and indemnity insurance will limit Russia’s access to the tanker market, reducing crude exports to 2.4-million barrels per day — 500,000 barrels lower than levels seen before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February this year,” analysts from Rystad Energy said in a note.
In China, more cities are easing Covid-related curbs, prompting optimism for increased demand in the world’s top oil importer. The country is set to announce a further relaxation of its tough Covid-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources said.
Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world’s second-largest economy, have been hit this year by strict measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. But the oil price gains could prove fragile, as it would take time to confirm a sustained recovery in Chinese consumption, as well as the supply impact of Russian sanctions.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, cut the January official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude for Asian buyers to a 10-month low.
Reuters
JSE faces mixed Asian markets after strong US economic data
Market data — December 5 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian stocks ease from three-month highs
Gold moves up as dollar dips
Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to plan to cut production
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.