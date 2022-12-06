Markets

Oil climbs after curbs on Russian crude kick in

06 December 2022 - 08:37 Stephanie Kelly
The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery, southeast of Paris, France on March 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
The sun sets behind the chimneys of the Total Grandpuits oil refinery, southeast of Paris, France on March 1 2021. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

New York — Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China’s Covid-19 curbs bolstered the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures gained 38c to $83.06 a barrel by 4.58am GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 37c to $77.29 a barrel.

Crude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

The G7 set a top price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude, aiming to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

The price cap, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the EU and Australia, comes on top of the EU’s embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the US, Canada, Japan and Britain.

While the market weighs the impact of sanctions on Russian supply, it was also watching a traffic jam of oil tankers off the coast of Turkey on Monday, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels.

“The threat of losing protection and indemnity insurance will limit Russia’s access to the tanker market, reducing crude exports to 2.4-million barrels per day — 500,000 barrels lower than levels seen before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February this year,” analysts from Rystad Energy said in a note.

In China, more cities are easing Covid-related curbs, prompting optimism for increased demand in the world’s top oil importer. The country is set to announce a further relaxation of its tough Covid-19 curbs as early as Wednesday, sources said.

Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world’s second-largest economy, have been hit this year by strict measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus. But the oil price gains could prove fragile, as it would take time to confirm a sustained recovery in Chinese consumption, as well as the supply impact of Russian sanctions.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, cut the January official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude for Asian buyers to a 10-month low.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets after strong US economic data

Strength in US services index a key driver
Markets
4 hours ago

Market data — December 5 2022

Market data including bonds and funds
Markets
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces green screens and a surging Tencent
Markets
2.
JSE gets boost from Chinese decision to reopen ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares keep rising on hopes of China ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to output cut targets ...
Markets
5.
Gold reaches five-month peak as dollar slides on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks ease from three-month highs

Markets

Gold moves up as dollar dips

Markets

Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to plan to cut production

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.