The dollar, hit by expectations that a peak in US interest rates is near, is set for its biggest monthly loss in more than 20 years
The problem is significant: a party deep in electoral decay and it may be even too late to have good ideas
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in 2020 will be determined in a parliamentary process on Wednesday
Data shows how a diversification drive by Apple and its suppliers is reshaping the global supply structure
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Number of countries experiencing severe erosion of freedoms — including the US — is at an all-time high, according to an intergovernmental monitor
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while global markets were mixed, as investors weighed China’s Covid-19 policy and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
Meanwhile, China’s economic activity contracted further in November amid a record Covid-19 outbreak, with growth likely to remain weak and the central bank expected to add more stimulus to bolster the recovery. ..
JSE firmer as investors await Powell’s address
Analysts say markets are bracing for hawkish comments from the US Fed chair
