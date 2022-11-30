Markets

JSE firmer as investors await Powell’s address

Analysts say markets are bracing for hawkish comments from the US Fed chair

30 November 2022 - 11:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while global markets were mixed, as investors weighed China’s Covid-19 policy and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Meanwhile, China’s economic activity contracted further in November amid a record Covid-19 outbreak, with growth likely to remain weak and the central bank expected to add more stimulus to bolster the recovery. ..

