Markets

Oil rises as US stocks fall, but Opec+ policy concerns limit gains

Brent crude futures were up 65c at $83.68 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 68c to $78.88 a barrel

30 November 2022 - 07:52 Laila Kearney
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA

New York — Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as US crude inventories were seen falling, but concerns that Opec+ would leave output policy unchanged at its upcoming meeting limited gains.

Brent crude futures were up 65c, or 0.8%, at $83.68 a barrel by 1.32am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 68c, or 0.9%, to $78.88 a barrel.

Helping to boost prices, US crude oil stocks were expected to have dropped by about 7.9-million barrels in the week ended November 25, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday. Gasoline inventories rose by about 2.9-million barrels, while distillate stocks were seen rising about 4-million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Official figures are due by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

The market was also watching the upcoming meeting by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as Opec+.

Opec+ is likely to keep oil output policy unchanged at a meeting on Sunday, five Opec+ sources said, though two sources said an additional production cut was also likely to be considered to support prices.

The group meets as slowing economies and Chinese Covid-19 lockdowns hit oil demand, while a nearing EU ban on Russian crude imports and a G7 price cap on Russian crude raises questions about supply.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects Russian crude production to be curtailed by some 2-million barrels of oil per day by the end of the first quarter next year, its chief, Fatih Birol, told Reuters.

Reuters

Hope that China may relax Covid controls lifts oil

Chinese officials have announced plans to speed up vaccination programme for elderly people as part of efforts to ease ‘zero-Covid’ curbs
Markets
18 hours ago

Oil rises after fall to 11-month low

Investors watch for possible Opec production adjustment
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices fall to lowest level since January 4

Street protests against Covid-19 curbs in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, have provoked concern about the outlook for fuel demand
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as China reports drop in ...
Markets
2.
Asia stocks wobble as China’s manufacturing ...
Markets
3.
Market data — November 29 2022
Markets
4.
Oil rises after fall to 11-month low
Markets
5.
JSE weaker as protests in China weigh on sentiment
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.