Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Will the rand’s rebound last?

Business Day TV speaks to RMB client strategist John Cairns

15 November 2022 - 21:16
Picture: 123RF/skorzewiak
Picture: 123RF/skorzewiak

The rand has staged a rebound — trading under the R18 mark to the dollar, further showing signs that it might end the year on a positive note. Business Day TV discussed the factors driving activity in the currency scene with RMB client strategist John Cairns.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

