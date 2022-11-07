JSE set for good start as Tencent rallies amid bullish Asian markets

Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Inverters, batteries and solar systems work for the rich but are out of reach for the rest
‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The most notable no shows are China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, leaders of the world’s largest and third-largest emitters.
Netherlands minnows end World Cup run for Proteas
Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque’s iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric
The JSE looks set to start the week off on a positive note with green screens from Asia and Tencent rallying, but it could be a choppy week on the markets after Chinese authorities distanced themselves from the talk of phasing out its strict Covid-19 policy.
The Hang Seng jumped 3.42%, the Nikkei in Japan 1.26% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.46%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 28.19%, the Shanghai composite 15.07% and the Nikkei 6.01%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, rose 3.60% on Monday morning, but has plunged 45.53% so far this year.
“Despite the denial, notions that China will pivot to living with Covid-19 in the new year are unlikely to be quashed given the very real toll that zero-Covid-19 is having on the economy,” National Australia Bank head of market economics Strickland said in a note.
“Folks don't want to be late to the reopening party, and given how depressed local stocks have been trading this year, investors believe China's zero-Covid-19 [policy] pivots are worth a roll of the dice,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.
Stocks in Hong Kong surged. The market in Japan was helped by gains on Wall Street on Friday, solid earnings reports on Monday and upbeat corporate outlooks lifting sentiment.
In local market news, the JSE all share index rallied 4.93% — the biggest one-day jump since March 25 2020 — to 69,305 points on Friday. Industrial metals led the gains as investors bet that the Chinese economy opening up would boost economic growth and demand for these materials.
US markets closed higher on Friday as the S&P 500 gained 1.36%, the Nasdaq 1.28% and the Dow Jones 1.26%. The Nasdaq has lost more than one-third (33.84%) so far this year, the S&P 500 over one-fifth (21.39%) and the Dow Jones 11.43%.
The rand strengthened 0.15% against the dollar, trading at R17.94. The rand has depreciated 11.02% against the greenback so far this year.
It was a mixed bag from commodities as the price of Brent crude increased 3.12% to $97.49 a barrel, while platinum and gold decreased by 0.16% and 0.45%, respectively, to $951.00 and $1,6734.11/oz.
In corporate news, Redefine Properties will release their 2022 results.
The only economic data expected on Monday is the foreign exchange reserves numbers for October from the SA Reserve Bank.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE set for good start as Tencent rallies amid bullish Asian markets
Notions that China will pivot to living with Covid-19 are unlikely to be quashed given the toll of its zero-Covid-19 policy, analyst says
The JSE looks set to start the week off on a positive note with green screens from Asia and Tencent rallying, but it could be a choppy week on the markets after Chinese authorities distanced themselves from the talk of phasing out its strict Covid-19 policy.
The Hang Seng jumped 3.42%, the Nikkei in Japan 1.26% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.46%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 28.19%, the Shanghai composite 15.07% and the Nikkei 6.01%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, rose 3.60% on Monday morning, but has plunged 45.53% so far this year.
“Despite the denial, notions that China will pivot to living with Covid-19 in the new year are unlikely to be quashed given the very real toll that zero-Covid-19 is having on the economy,” National Australia Bank head of market economics Strickland said in a note.
“Folks don't want to be late to the reopening party, and given how depressed local stocks have been trading this year, investors believe China's zero-Covid-19 [policy] pivots are worth a roll of the dice,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.
Stocks in Hong Kong surged. The market in Japan was helped by gains on Wall Street on Friday, solid earnings reports on Monday and upbeat corporate outlooks lifting sentiment.
In local market news, the JSE all share index rallied 4.93% — the biggest one-day jump since March 25 2020 — to 69,305 points on Friday. Industrial metals led the gains as investors bet that the Chinese economy opening up would boost economic growth and demand for these materials.
US markets closed higher on Friday as the S&P 500 gained 1.36%, the Nasdaq 1.28% and the Dow Jones 1.26%. The Nasdaq has lost more than one-third (33.84%) so far this year, the S&P 500 over one-fifth (21.39%) and the Dow Jones 11.43%.
The rand strengthened 0.15% against the dollar, trading at R17.94. The rand has depreciated 11.02% against the greenback so far this year.
It was a mixed bag from commodities as the price of Brent crude increased 3.12% to $97.49 a barrel, while platinum and gold decreased by 0.16% and 0.45%, respectively, to $951.00 and $1,6734.11/oz.
In corporate news, Redefine Properties will release their 2022 results.
The only economic data expected on Monday is the foreign exchange reserves numbers for October from the SA Reserve Bank.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Turbulence could hit JSE as China denies talk of canning strict Covid-19 bars
Oil jumps 3% as dollar weakens
MARKET WRAP: JSE soars and rand firms 2% on speculation China may ease strict Covid-19 policy
Global markets cheer possible move by China to ease Covid-19 rules
JSE firms as investors focus on US jobs report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Market data — November 3 2022
JSE looks set to be lifted by Tencent rally
China’s Covid policy, recession fears weigh on oil prices
Asian equities get boost from rise in China stocks
Fed’s hawkish policy puts gold on track for weekly fall
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.