MARKET WRAP: JSE surges in line with European peers

Late paring of gains suggests some caution in lead-up to Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday

01 November 2022 - 20:44 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE ended firmer on Tuesday but had lost some steam by the close, indicating a degree of investor caution in the lead-up to the US Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting on Wednesday.

The all share ended 1.11% higher at 67,414,27 points, its best level since early September, led by heavyweights Naspers and Prosus, which each gained more than 8% to R2,056.35 and R862.38, respectively. Firmer industrials, and industrial metals and mining also offered support...

