Gold edges up as US dollar and bond yields retreat

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7% while the Nikkei rose 0.22%
It remains to be seen whether SA is headed for a technical recession, but we are living through a bear market
Africa’s biggest lender by assets looks to expand its presence in the key markets of Nigeria and Kenya
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
The partnership will be implemented through MTN’s insure-tech platform aYo Holdings, in which each of the companies will hold a 50% stake
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Barrage of strikes on several southern Ukrainian cities
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
One of the best sides in world rugby finally gets its own history
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as the US dollar and treasury yields retreated, though caution prevailed among investors as markets awaited policy guidance from the Federal Reserve’s meeting due later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,637.54 an ounce at 4.09am GMT, having earlier touched its lowest level since October 21.
US gold futures were flat at $1,640.20.
The dollar index fell 0.2%, lifting gold’s appeal for overseas buyers, while the benchmark 10-year treasury yields also slipped.
The press conference after the Fed meeting will dictate the next $25 to $50 move on gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“If Jerome Powell continues to beat the hawkish drum and yields start moving up again, gold could slip down to $1,625 and on a follow-through we can test $1,600,” Innes said.
At the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point rate increase, and are also seen debating when to downshift to smaller hikes.
Gold prices have declined about 21% since scaling above the $2,000 an ounce level in March as the Fed raised rates rapidly.
Higher US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.
Meanwhile, a report by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed the global gold demand in the third quarter rose 28% from the same period in 2021, bolstered by record buying by central banks, though there was a notable contraction in investment demand. The WGC sees India’s gold consumption in the fourth quarter fall from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand.
Spot silver climbed 1.2% to $19.36 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $928.94 and palladium was 1% higher at $1,859.92.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold edges up as US dollar and bond yields retreat
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as the US dollar and treasury yields retreated, though caution prevailed among investors as markets awaited policy guidance from the Federal Reserve’s meeting due later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,637.54 an ounce at 4.09am GMT, having earlier touched its lowest level since October 21.
US gold futures were flat at $1,640.20.
The dollar index fell 0.2%, lifting gold’s appeal for overseas buyers, while the benchmark 10-year treasury yields also slipped.
The press conference after the Fed meeting will dictate the next $25 to $50 move on gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
“If Jerome Powell continues to beat the hawkish drum and yields start moving up again, gold could slip down to $1,625 and on a follow-through we can test $1,600,” Innes said.
At the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the US central bank is expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point rate increase, and are also seen debating when to downshift to smaller hikes.
Gold prices have declined about 21% since scaling above the $2,000 an ounce level in March as the Fed raised rates rapidly.
Higher US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.
Meanwhile, a report by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed the global gold demand in the third quarter rose 28% from the same period in 2021, bolstered by record buying by central banks, though there was a notable contraction in investment demand. The WGC sees India’s gold consumption in the fourth quarter fall from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand.
Spot silver climbed 1.2% to $19.36 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $928.94 and palladium was 1% higher at $1,859.92.
Reuters
Market data — October 31 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold Fields defends Yamana deal as the clock ticks towards the vote
Gold set for seventh monthly loss amid hopes for Fed rates move
Gold heads for weekly rise on softer dollar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.