The JSE looks set for a rally with green screens from Asia on Wednesday morning and Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, bouncing back, while traders wait to hear what finance minister Enoch Godongwana will say during the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at 2pm.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong accelerated by 2.17%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.42% and the Nikkei in Japan 1.07%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than one-third (33.43%), the Shanghai composite 16.90% and the Nikkei 6.00%...
JSE looks set for a rally as Tencent rebounds
All eyes will be on the finance minister when he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement at 2pm
