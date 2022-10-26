×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE looks set for a rally as Tencent rebounds

All eyes will be on the finance minister when he delivers the medium-term budget policy statement at 2pm

BL Premium
26 October 2022 - 07:16 Nico Gous

The JSE looks set for a rally with green screens from Asia on Wednesday morning and Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, bouncing back, while traders wait to hear what finance minister Enoch Godongwana will say during the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at 2pm.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong accelerated by 2.17%, the Shanghai composite in mainland China 1.42% and the Nikkei in Japan 1.07%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than one-third (33.43%), the Shanghai composite 16.90% and the Nikkei 6.00%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.