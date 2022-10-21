×

Markets

JSE slips as fears of recession weigh on equities

‘It really is the US bond show that drives broad markets,’ one analyst said

BL Premium
21 October 2022 - 11:35 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, tracking a lower close in US equities overnight as the prospect of further aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and recession risks weighed on investor sentiment.

Data showed on Thursday that US unemployment claims had fallen last week, adding to investor angst. US benchmark 10-year treasury yields rose to as much as 4.234% — its highest level since June 2008, putting pressure on equities...

