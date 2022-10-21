The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
Cuts of up to 75% of workforce on cards as he plans to renovate the platform, its content and business model
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across SA to be considered for possible exemption
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
Khoza's appointment is effective as of November 1 and will ensure that ESG receives the "right level of focus" according to an internal staff memo
BusinessLIVE hosted a debate on some of the key issues that may surface in next week's medium-term budget policy statement
Prudential Authority urges avoiding one-size-fits all approachto crypto asset service providers, while it appears SA is stalling on blockchain arbitration agreements, and in 2023 Employment Equity ...
The surge in drug production bolsters President Gustavo Petro’s argument that the ‘war on drugs’ pursued by Bogota and the US for decades has failed to cut consumption
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
Prime Minister Liz Truss falls on her sword, scores killed in Chad, Russian drones target Kyiv, Extinction Rebellion protests in Cape Town, Pakistan battles flooding, and more
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, tracking a lower close in US equities overnight as the prospect of further aggressive interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and recession risks weighed on investor sentiment.
Data showed on Thursday that US unemployment claims had fallen last week, adding to investor angst. US benchmark 10-year treasury yields rose to as much as 4.234% — its highest level since June 2008, putting pressure on equities...
JSE slips as fears of recession weigh on equities
‘It really is the US bond show that drives broad markets,’ one analyst said
