JSE faces lower Asian markets after US sell-off
Local bourse will open to weaker Asian markets, while retailer Clicks will release its annual results
The JSE is set for a tough session after US markets fell overnight and Asian markets are in the red on Thursday morning.
The Nikkei in Japan lost 1.35%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 2.42% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.39%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (30.78%), the Shanghai composite 16.51% and the Nikkei 8.23%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, fell 4.92% and has nearly halved (48.88%) in 2022.
The Nikkei tracked lower US markets overnight while Japan’s trade deficit widened, with imports outpacing exports.
The Hang Seng hit a 13-year low during trading as it fell for a second consecutive day amid concern about what will happen in the economy of mainland China as President Xi Jinping gave no indication that the world’s second-largest economy will ease its Covid-19 restrictions.
Adding to the worry are new Covid-19 cases in China and the delay in the release of its latest GDP figures this week without providing a reason.
“Traders are also likely [to be] disappointed by the lack of stimulus from China this morning. The lack of a ‘whatever it takes moment’ is probably keeping the top side contained, and it does not appear there will be any reason for market participants to party hard after this year’s Chinese [Communist] Party congress,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.
US markets ended lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones slipped by 0.33%, the S&P 500 0.67% and the Nasdaq 0.85%. The Nasdaq has shed close to a third (32.54%) of its value so far in 2022, the S&P 500 more than a fifth (22.96%) and the Dow Jones 16.84%.
In local market news, the JSE ended two days of gains on Wednesday in line with European and US stock markets, as investors mulled over local and UK inflation data, and MTN’s decision to walk away from Telkom. The all share lost 1.05% and the top 40 1.04%.
“A follow-up 75 basis points hike by the European Central Bank next week has become the strong consensus view, with a move of at least 50 basis points in December to take its policy rate to 2%, or higher, by the end of the year,” Bank of New Zealand senior market strategist Jason Wong said in a note.
Telkom shares dropped the most since being listed in 2003 after the fixed-line and mobile operator said MTN had “terminated discussions” regarding a possible takeover proposal.
The dollar was 0.49% stronger against the rand as it traded at R18.35 on Thursday morning. The greenback has gained 14.93% against the rand so far this year.
In commodities, the price of Brent crude and gold was higher while platinum traded lower. Brent crude added 1.12% to $86.51 a barrel, gold 0.10% to $1,307.14/oz and platinum 0.24% lower to $881.51.
The biggest corporate news expected on Thursday is the annual results of retailer Clicks.
Meanwhile, it will be a busy day in economics news as Stats SA will release the statistics of civil cases for debt, wholesale trade sales, motor trade sales and export and import unit value indices data for August throughout.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
