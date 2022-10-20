×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces lower Asian markets after US sell-off

Local bourse will open to weaker Asian markets, while retailer Clicks will release its annual results

20 October 2022 - 07:28 Nico Gous
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

The JSE is set for a tough session after US markets fell overnight and Asian markets are in the red on Thursday morning.

The Nikkei in Japan lost 1.35%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 2.42% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.39%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (30.78%), the Shanghai composite 16.51% and the Nikkei 8.23%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, fell 4.92% and has nearly halved (48.88%) in 2022.

The Nikkei tracked lower US markets overnight while Japan’s trade deficit widened, with imports outpacing exports.

The Hang Seng hit a 13-year low during trading as it fell for a second consecutive day amid concern about what will happen in the economy of mainland China as President Xi Jinping gave no indication that the world’s second-largest economy will ease its Covid-19 restrictions.

Adding to the worry are new Covid-19 cases in China and the delay in the release of its latest GDP figures this week without providing a reason.

“Traders are also likely [to be] disappointed by the lack of stimulus from China this morning. The lack of a ‘whatever it takes moment’ is probably keeping the top side contained, and it does not appear there will be any reason for market participants to party hard after this year’s Chinese [Communist] Party congress,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said in a note.

US markets ended lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones slipped by 0.33%, the S&P 500 0.67% and the Nasdaq 0.85%. The Nasdaq has shed close to a third (32.54%) of its value so far in 2022, the S&P 500 more than a fifth (22.96%) and the Dow Jones 16.84%.

In local market news, the JSE ended two days of gains on Wednesday in line with European and US stock markets, as investors mulled over local and UK inflation data, and MTN’s decision to walk away from Telkom. The all share lost 1.05% and the top 40 1.04%.

“A follow-up 75 basis points hike by the European Central Bank next week has become the strong consensus view, with a move of at least 50 basis points in December to take its policy rate to 2%, or higher, by the end of the year,” Bank of New Zealand senior market strategist Jason Wong said in a note.

Telkom shares dropped the most since being listed in 2003 after the fixed-line and mobile operator said MTN had “terminated discussions” regarding a possible takeover proposal.

The dollar was 0.49% stronger against the rand as it traded at R18.35 on Thursday morning. The greenback has gained 14.93% against the rand so far this year.

In commodities, the price of Brent crude and gold was higher while platinum traded lower. Brent crude added 1.12% to $86.51 a barrel, gold 0.10% to $1,307.14/oz and platinum 0.24% lower to $881.51.

The biggest corporate news expected on Thursday is the annual results of retailer Clicks.

Meanwhile, it will be a busy day in economics news as Stats SA will release the statistics of civil cases for debt, wholesale trade sales, motor trade sales and export and import unit value indices data for August throughout.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Market data — October 19 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Markets
16 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Telkom drags JSE lower while investors ponder inflation

Fixed-line and mobile operator plunges the most since listing in 2003 after announcing the collapse of talks with MTN
Markets
18 hours ago

Oil lifts a bit as falling stocks fight doubtful demand by china

In the previous session, the oil contracts fell to their lowest in two weeks
Markets
1 day ago

Global equities slip amid signs central banks remain hawkish

Shares are caught between upbeat earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep central banks hiking mode
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher but rally may be ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces lower Asian markets after US sell-off
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Telkom drags JSE lower while ...
Markets
4.
Oil whipsaws on supply worries, strong dollar
Markets
5.
Gold continues decline as dollar, bond yields rise
Markets

Related Articles

JSE weaker as investors look to UK, SA inflation data for guidance

Markets

Asian shares fall on China’s Party Congress, UK inflation

Markets

Oil climbs amid resurgent Chinese demand, Opec+ cuts

Markets

Gold slumps on stronger dollar, hawkish Fed

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as traders await local CPI data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.