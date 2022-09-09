×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — September 8 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

09 September 2022 - 09:33
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE holds up even as rand plumbs ...
Markets
2.
US and Asian markets look set to lift JSE
Markets
3.
WATCH: What’s driving the rebound in oil prices?
Markets
4.
Oil edges higher as China’s Covid curbs weigh on ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares follow Wall Street higher as dollar ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.