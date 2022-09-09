Oil benchmarks head for a weekly drop, with the market sliding this week to its lowest level since January
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
The Financial Action Task Force has identified deficiencies in SA’s law enforcement and prosecution of money laundering and terrorism financing
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Medical cannabis-focused special purpose acquisition company targets a facility in Pretoria that produces cannabis and vaping products
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Kim Jong-un says legislation makes country’s nuclear status ‘irreversible’ and bars denuclearisation talks
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies, Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s prime minister, Chile rejects a progressive constitution, Frances Tiafoe makes history at US Open, ...
Market data — September 8 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
