Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies, Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s prime minister, Chile rejects a progressive constitution, Frances Tiafoe makes history at US Open, ...
September 4 — Rechazo supporters celebrate after the rejection of Chile’s progressive constitution, in Santiago. It featured more social rights and environment protections, potentially steering a global investor favourite further away from its pro-market ethos.
September 5 — Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts to defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 2022 US Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City. Tiafoe became the first black American man to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows since the late Hall of Famer Arthur Ashe did in 1972.
September 5 — A newly painted mural featuring Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak is seen in Belfast city centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
September 5 — Traffic moves through a waterlogged road after torrential rains in Bengaluru, India.
September 6 — Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become prime minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain.
September 6 — Boris Johnson, outgoing UK prime minister, delivers a farewell speech on Tuesday outside 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of officially resigning. Liz Truss won the bitter race to succeed Johnson, who was forced out over multiple scandals.
September 7 — Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a selfie with a guest at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, the US.
September 7 — Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama react during the unveiling of their official White House portraits, painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively, in the east Room of the White House, in Washington.
September 8 — People leave flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth died at 96 on Thursday.
The week in pictures
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies, Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s prime minister, Chile rejects a progressive constitution, Frances Tiafoe makes history at US Open, and more
