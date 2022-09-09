×

September 4 — Rechazo supporters celebrate after the rejection of Chile’s progressive constitution, in Santiago. It featured more social rights and environment protections, potentially steering a global investor favourite further away from its pro-market ethos.

Picture: CRISTOBAL OLIVARES/BLOOMBERG
September 5 — Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts to defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain at the 2022 US Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in New York City. Tiafoe became the first black American man to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows since the late Hall of Famer Arthur Ashe did in 1972.

Picture: DANIELLE PARKHIZKARAM/USASPORT TODAY
September 5 —  A newly painted mural featuring Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak is seen in Belfast city centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Picture: CHARLES MCQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES
September 5 — Traffic moves through a waterlogged road after torrential rains in Bengaluru, India.

Picture: SAMUEL RAJKUMAR/REUTERS
September 6 — Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become prime minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain.

Picture: JANE BARLOW/REUTERS
September 6 — Boris Johnson, outgoing UK prime minister, delivers a farewell speech on Tuesday outside 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of officially resigning. Liz Truss won the bitter race to succeed Johnson, who was forced out over multiple scandals.

Picture: REUTERS
September 7 — Apple CEO Tim Cook poses for a selfie with a guest at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, the US.

Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
September 7 — Former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama react during the unveiling of their official White House portraits, painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively, in the east Room of the White House, in Washington.

Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
September 8 — People leave flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth died at 96 on Thursday.

Picture: CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES
