Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE holds up even as rand plumbs two-year depths

Currency takes a further beating after Fed chair Jerome Powell reaffirms the central bank’s commitment to taming inflation and the ECB raises its rate the most since 1999

08 September 2022 - 19:35 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE ended higher after a tentative start to Thursday’s session while the rand was on the ropes again as the dollar surged against its peers.

The rand fell as much as 1.6% to R17.54/$, the weakest level since August 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At 6.35pm it was 1.4% softer at R17.5306/$...

