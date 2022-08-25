×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Market data — August 25 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

25 August 2022 - 23:28
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE in holding pattern before ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces positive Asian markets on Thursday as ...
Markets
3.
Softer dollar supports gold ahead of Jackson Hole ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises on possible Opec+ output cuts
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gets a boost from China’s $146bn ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.