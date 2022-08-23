WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
