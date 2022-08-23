MARKET WRAP: JSE bucks lower trend in Europe

Resources and gold shares drive the bourse to a firmer close, with oil boosted by talk of Opec+ production cuts
More than a third of people globally would delete themselves off the internet if they could, a survey says
Justice and correctional services minister blames Covid-19 and cyberattack for delays in winding up estates, but says new technology will avoid a repeat of the situation
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The US chip giant is expanding manufacturing as Biden administration rolls out nearly $52bn in subsidies for semiconductor production
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
European Drought Observatory's report says 47% of the continent is in a state of alert or warning
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
The JSE ended firmer on Tuesday, outperforming its peers in Europe where the spectre of recession loomed large.
The all share index gained 0.83% to end the session at 69,772.27 points, powered mostly by resources shares, which were driven by higher metal prices. The gauge of big resource stocks surged almost 3%, the most in five days.
Gold counters also had a positive session on account of a higher gold price, which rose 0.87% to $1,750.13/oz.
Brent crude was the standout performer among commodities after top oil producer Saudi Arabia said Opec+ could cut output to support prices in the case of returning Iranian crude and with the prospect of a drop in US inventories. At 7.10pm Brent was trading at 3.24% higher at $99.82 a barrel.
The spot price of platinum recovered 0.7% to $883.60/oz, ending a four-session losing streak. But palladium bucked the trend, falling 0.88% to $1,981/oz.
Banks were patchy, but insurance stocks ended higher for a second day, lifted in part by a trading update from Momentum Metropolitan. As is the case with its peers, Momentum is benefiting from the fall-off in Covid-19-related deaths and other claims. The group said normalised headline earnings per share are expected to surge by between 320% and 340% year on year in the 12 months ended June.
In the currency market, the rand oscillated around R17/$, but weakened slightly against the euro and pound. At 6.39pm SA’s currency was 0.19% stronger at R16.9613/$, little changed at R16.92091/€ and 0.6% weaker against the pound at R20.1015/£.
Europe’s main markets were all lower, with the UK’s FTSE 100 losing 0.61%, and Germany’s DAX down 0.27% after a similarly downbeat session in Asia.
“It’s clear that investors already have an eye on the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week and we’re perhaps seeing some apprehension and anxiety ahead of that. I’m not entirely sure where that has come from because they’ve been perfectly happy to bat away hawkish warnings in recent weeks and if anything, the data has turned slightly in their favour,” Oando senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.
“It may simply be a case of profit-taking after a good run in case the message finally gets through and causes a wobble in the markets. Equally, we could just be seeing markets being set up for a strong end to the week if [Fed] chair [Jerome] Powell says anything remotely dovish that excites traders once more.”
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP: JSE bucks lower trend in Europe
Resources and gold shares drive the bourse to a firmer close, with oil boosted by talk of Opec+ production cuts
The JSE ended firmer on Tuesday, outperforming its peers in Europe where the spectre of recession loomed large.
The all share index gained 0.83% to end the session at 69,772.27 points, powered mostly by resources shares, which were driven by higher metal prices. The gauge of big resource stocks surged almost 3%, the most in five days.
Gold counters also had a positive session on account of a higher gold price, which rose 0.87% to $1,750.13/oz.
Brent crude was the standout performer among commodities after top oil producer Saudi Arabia said Opec+ could cut output to support prices in the case of returning Iranian crude and with the prospect of a drop in US inventories. At 7.10pm Brent was trading at 3.24% higher at $99.82 a barrel.
The spot price of platinum recovered 0.7% to $883.60/oz, ending a four-session losing streak. But palladium bucked the trend, falling 0.88% to $1,981/oz.
Banks were patchy, but insurance stocks ended higher for a second day, lifted in part by a trading update from Momentum Metropolitan. As is the case with its peers, Momentum is benefiting from the fall-off in Covid-19-related deaths and other claims. The group said normalised headline earnings per share are expected to surge by between 320% and 340% year on year in the 12 months ended June.
In the currency market, the rand oscillated around R17/$, but weakened slightly against the euro and pound. At 6.39pm SA’s currency was 0.19% stronger at R16.9613/$, little changed at R16.92091/€ and 0.6% weaker against the pound at R20.1015/£.
Europe’s main markets were all lower, with the UK’s FTSE 100 losing 0.61%, and Germany’s DAX down 0.27% after a similarly downbeat session in Asia.
“It’s clear that investors already have an eye on the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week and we’re perhaps seeing some apprehension and anxiety ahead of that. I’m not entirely sure where that has come from because they’ve been perfectly happy to bat away hawkish warnings in recent weeks and if anything, the data has turned slightly in their favour,” Oando senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.
“It may simply be a case of profit-taking after a good run in case the message finally gets through and causes a wobble in the markets. Equally, we could just be seeing markets being set up for a strong end to the week if [Fed] chair [Jerome] Powell says anything remotely dovish that excites traders once more.”
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Europe’s crisis economy and the punishing war in Ukraine
GRAY MAGUIRE: Inflation Reduction Act in US could be a blueprint for SA
Liz Truss risks ditching analysis for politics over BOE comments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
All eyes on Europe’s economic data this week as fears of recession rise
Gold prices edge up as dollar rally eases
US stocks end sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed rate hike
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.