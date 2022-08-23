Europe’s crisis economy and the punishing war in Ukraine

Opec has options to meet challenges including cuts, says Saudi Arabia
CEO Bob van Dijk’s move to buy up profitable Brazilian food delivery platform iFood ticks all the boxes
The Council for Medical Schemes has urged Health Squared members not to make rash decisions while it speaks to medical schemes
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Zhang Xiaolang, who was arrested four years ago on his way to catching a one-way flight to China, admitted to a single count of trade-secret theft
Business Unity SA warns higher-than-expected debt service costs will add at least R9bn to government spending
Borrowers' ability to benefit from the reduced debt-servicing costs contributes to improvement
Former prime minister risked undermining government, says Albanese
Warrick Gelant is the fourth right wing in four Tests amid injuries and a suspension
Futuristic concept car specially commissioned for just 25 customers
Frankfurt — It was meant to be Europe’s stellar year.
A post-pandemic spending euphoria, supported by copious government spending was set to drive the economy and help fatigued households regain a sense of normality after two dreadful years.
But all that changed on February 24 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Normality is gone and crisis has become permanent.
A recession is now almost certain, inflation is nearing double digits and a winter with looming energy shortages is fast approaching. Though bleak, this outlook is still likely to get worse before any improvement well into 2023.
“Crisis is the new normal,” says the Alexandre Bompard, CEO of retailer Carrefour. “What we have been used to in the last decades — low inflation, international trade — it’s over,” he told investors.
The change is dramatic. A year ago most forecasters predicted 2022 economic growth near 5%. Now a winter recession is becoming the base case.
Households and businesses are suffering as the fallout of the war — high food and energy prices — is now worsened by a devastating drought and low river levels that constrain transport.
At 9%, inflation in the eurozone is at levels not seen in a half a century and it is sapping purchasing power with spare cash used up on petrol, natural gas and staple food.
Retail sales are plunging, months before the heating season starts and shoppers are scaling down their buying. In June, retail sales volumes were down nearly 4% from a year earlier, led by a 9% drop recorded in Germany.
Consumers turn to discount chains and give up high-end products, switching to discount brands. They have also started to skip certain purchases.
“Life is becoming more expensive and consumers are reluctant to consume,” Robert Gentz, the co-CEO of German retailer Zalando, told reporters.
Businesses have so far coped well, thanks to superb pricing power due to persistent supply constraints. But energy-intensive sectors are already suffering. Close to half of Europe’s aluminium and zinc smelting capacity is already offline while much of fertiliser production, which relies on natural gas, has been shut.
Rare bright spot
Tourism has been the rare bright spot with people looking to spend some of accumulated savings and enjoy their first carefree summer since 2019. But even the travel sector is hamstrung by capacity and labour shortages as workers laid off during the pandemic were reluctant to return.
Airports, such as Frankfurt and London Heathrow were forced to cap flights simply because they lacked the staff to process passengers. At Amsterdam’s Schiphol, waiting times could stretch to four or five hours.
Airlines also could not cope. Germany’s Lufthansa had to publish an apology to customers for the chaos, admitting that it was unlikely to ease any time soon. That pain is likely to intensify, especially if Russia cuts gas exports further.
“The gas shock today is much greater; it is almost double the shock that we had back in the 70s with oil,” Caroline Bain at Capital Economics said. “We’ve seen a 10 to 11-fold increase in the spot price of natural gas in Europe over the last two years.”
Colder homes
While the EU has unveiled plans to accelerate its transition to renewable energy and wean the bloc off Russian gas by 2027, making it more resilient in the long run, supply shortages are forcing it seek a 15% cut in gas consumption this year.
But energy independence comes at a cost. For ordinary people it will mean colder homes and offices in the short run. Germany for instance wants public spaces heated only to 19ºC this winter compared with about 22ºC previously.
Further out, it will mean higher energy costs and thus inflation as the bloc must give up its biggest and cheapest energy supplies.
For businesses, it will mean lower production, which eats further into growth, particularly in industry.
Wholesale gas prices in Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, are up five-fold in a year but consumers are protected by long term contracts, so the impact so far has been far smaller.
Still, they will have to pay a government mandated levy and once contracts roll over, prices will soar, suggesting the impact will just come with a delay, putting persistent upward pressure on inflation. That is why many if not most economists see Germany and Italy, Europe’s No 1 and No 4 economies with heavy reliance on gas, entering a recession soon.
While a recession in the US is also likely, its origin will be quite different.
Struggling with a red-hot labour market and rapid wage growth, the US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates quickly and has made clear it is willing to risk even a recession to tame price growth.
By contrast, the European Central Bank has only increased rates once, back to zero, and will move only cautiously, mindful that raising the borrowing cost of highly indebted eurozone nations, such as Italy, Spain and Greece could fuel worries about the their ability to keep paying their debts.
But Europe will go into a recession with some strengths. Employment is at a record high and firms have struggled with growing labour scarcity for years. This suggests that companies will be keen to hang onto workers, especially since they head for the downturn with relatively healthy margins.
This could then sustain purchasing power, pointing to a relatively shallow recession with only a modest uptick in what is now a record low jobless rate.
“We see continued acute shortages of labour, historically low unemployment and a high number of vacancies,” ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said. “This probably implies that even if we enter a downturn, firms may be quite reluctant to shed workers on a broad scale.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Europe’s crisis economy and the punishing war in Ukraine
Recession looks certain, inflation is nearing double digits and a cold winter looms
Frankfurt — It was meant to be Europe’s stellar year.
A post-pandemic spending euphoria, supported by copious government spending was set to drive the economy and help fatigued households regain a sense of normality after two dreadful years.
But all that changed on February 24 with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Normality is gone and crisis has become permanent.
A recession is now almost certain, inflation is nearing double digits and a winter with looming energy shortages is fast approaching. Though bleak, this outlook is still likely to get worse before any improvement well into 2023.
“Crisis is the new normal,” says the Alexandre Bompard, CEO of retailer Carrefour. “What we have been used to in the last decades — low inflation, international trade — it’s over,” he told investors.
The change is dramatic. A year ago most forecasters predicted 2022 economic growth near 5%. Now a winter recession is becoming the base case.
Households and businesses are suffering as the fallout of the war — high food and energy prices — is now worsened by a devastating drought and low river levels that constrain transport.
At 9%, inflation in the eurozone is at levels not seen in a half a century and it is sapping purchasing power with spare cash used up on petrol, natural gas and staple food.
Retail sales are plunging, months before the heating season starts and shoppers are scaling down their buying. In June, retail sales volumes were down nearly 4% from a year earlier, led by a 9% drop recorded in Germany.
Consumers turn to discount chains and give up high-end products, switching to discount brands. They have also started to skip certain purchases.
“Life is becoming more expensive and consumers are reluctant to consume,” Robert Gentz, the co-CEO of German retailer Zalando, told reporters.
Businesses have so far coped well, thanks to superb pricing power due to persistent supply constraints. But energy-intensive sectors are already suffering. Close to half of Europe’s aluminium and zinc smelting capacity is already offline while much of fertiliser production, which relies on natural gas, has been shut.
Rare bright spot
Tourism has been the rare bright spot with people looking to spend some of accumulated savings and enjoy their first carefree summer since 2019. But even the travel sector is hamstrung by capacity and labour shortages as workers laid off during the pandemic were reluctant to return.
Airports, such as Frankfurt and London Heathrow were forced to cap flights simply because they lacked the staff to process passengers. At Amsterdam’s Schiphol, waiting times could stretch to four or five hours.
Airlines also could not cope. Germany’s Lufthansa had to publish an apology to customers for the chaos, admitting that it was unlikely to ease any time soon. That pain is likely to intensify, especially if Russia cuts gas exports further.
“The gas shock today is much greater; it is almost double the shock that we had back in the 70s with oil,” Caroline Bain at Capital Economics said. “We’ve seen a 10 to 11-fold increase in the spot price of natural gas in Europe over the last two years.”
Colder homes
While the EU has unveiled plans to accelerate its transition to renewable energy and wean the bloc off Russian gas by 2027, making it more resilient in the long run, supply shortages are forcing it seek a 15% cut in gas consumption this year.
But energy independence comes at a cost. For ordinary people it will mean colder homes and offices in the short run. Germany for instance wants public spaces heated only to 19ºC this winter compared with about 22ºC previously.
Further out, it will mean higher energy costs and thus inflation as the bloc must give up its biggest and cheapest energy supplies.
For businesses, it will mean lower production, which eats further into growth, particularly in industry.
Wholesale gas prices in Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, are up five-fold in a year but consumers are protected by long term contracts, so the impact so far has been far smaller.
Still, they will have to pay a government mandated levy and once contracts roll over, prices will soar, suggesting the impact will just come with a delay, putting persistent upward pressure on inflation. That is why many if not most economists see Germany and Italy, Europe’s No 1 and No 4 economies with heavy reliance on gas, entering a recession soon.
While a recession in the US is also likely, its origin will be quite different.
Struggling with a red-hot labour market and rapid wage growth, the US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates quickly and has made clear it is willing to risk even a recession to tame price growth.
By contrast, the European Central Bank has only increased rates once, back to zero, and will move only cautiously, mindful that raising the borrowing cost of highly indebted eurozone nations, such as Italy, Spain and Greece could fuel worries about the their ability to keep paying their debts.
But Europe will go into a recession with some strengths. Employment is at a record high and firms have struggled with growing labour scarcity for years. This suggests that companies will be keen to hang onto workers, especially since they head for the downturn with relatively healthy margins.
This could then sustain purchasing power, pointing to a relatively shallow recession with only a modest uptick in what is now a record low jobless rate.
“We see continued acute shortages of labour, historically low unemployment and a high number of vacancies,” ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said. “This probably implies that even if we enter a downturn, firms may be quite reluctant to shed workers on a broad scale.”
Reuters
The high cost of Russia’s deadly war
Russia blames Ukraine for killing ultranationalist’s daughter
Ukraine braces for ‘ugly’ Russian attack as bomb kills daughter of Putin ally
The high cost of Russia’s deadly war
Russia blames Ukraine for killing ultranationalist’s daughter
Ukraine braces for ‘ugly’ Russian attack as bomb kills daughter of Putin ally
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: A vision for Africa’s post-Ukraine global order
TONY LEON: Babbling while Ukraine burns
EDITORIAL: SA is Moscow’s mule
WILMOT JAMES: Africa must guard against being pulled into Russia’s biological ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.