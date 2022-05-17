×

Markets

JSE faces green Asian markets as Chinese tech stocks rise

17 May 2022 - 07:47 Nico Gous
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
The JSE is opening to green tickers from Asia on Tuesday morning as Chinese tech stocks jumped with Tencent, Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan rising.

This was helped by investment bank JPMorgan making a U-turn on several Chinese tech stocks two months after calling it “uninvestable”.

China’s economy is suffering under its zero-Covid9 policy, which aims to eliminate instead of living with the coronavirus, and outbreaks in cities. This is affecting supply chains across the world as Chinese supplies dry up.

In morning trade, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.43%, the Shanghai composite 0.41%, the Hang Seng 2.35% and Australia’s all ordinaries index 0.35.

Tencent, which can influence the JSE via the Naspers stable, gained 3.71%.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty is starting to build over the prospect for the global economy in 2022 as the war in Ukraine continues and high inflation persists with central banks expected to step in.

Local focus this week will be squarely on the Reserve Bank, which is expected to announce a 50-basis point interest rate hike on Thursday. Consumer inflation numbers for April are due the day before, and are expected to show an acceleration from March’s reading of 5.9%.

The rand weakened along with other emerging market currencies on Monday, touching its worst intraday level since November as investors digested disappointing Chinese data, which added to concerns about global growth.

Gold is up at $1,825.22/oz while platinum is down 0.23% to $945.59. Brent crude declined by 0.26% to $112.54 a barrel.

The rand was down 0.50% on Tuesday morning to R16.08.

In local company news, Adcorp, SA’s biggest listed recruitment group, will release its annual results on Tuesday along with Investec Property Fund. Emira Property Fund and technology group Jasco Electronics is set to share its results for its third quarter, and Premier Fishing & Brands for its half of its 2022 year.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices slide on profit-taking, but fears over supplies linger

Markets are expected to gain as a pending ban by the EU on Russian crude will tighten availability
Markets
1 day ago

JSE faces struggling Asian markets on Monday after dismal Chinese data

Data on Monday painted a dire picture for the world’s second-largest economy, which is still grappling with a wave of Covid-19
Markets
1 day ago

Sri Lanka’s first default on foreign debt likely this week

The government has until Wednesday to make an interest payment, but for markets 'Sri Lanka is already de facto in default'
News
9 hours ago

Export network to help black industrialists break into new markets, says Patel

The spotlight will initially be on the agro-processing, renewable energy and automotive sectors
Economy
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Regaining investment grade could boost economy by R9-trillion

The JSE needs to be lobbying the government for swifter and deeper reform
Opinion
1 day ago
