Elon Musk sows doubt over his $44bn Twitter takeover
Tesla CEO sends shares tumbling as he says deal on hold but he's still committed
15 May 2022 - 08:17
Elon Musk caused chaos over his takeover bid for Twitter on Friday, first claiming it was “temporarily on hold” and then maintaining he is “still committed” to the deal, sending the social media giant into a tailspin.
The billionaire initially sent an early tweet saying the $44bn (about R713bn) deal is pending until he receives more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the social media site, which sent Twitter stock tumbling as much as 25% in premarket trading...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now