Business Elon Musk sows doubt over his $44bn Twitter takeover Tesla CEO sends shares tumbling as he says deal on hold but he's still committed B L Premium

Elon Musk caused chaos over his takeover bid for Twitter on Friday, first claiming it was “temporarily on hold” and then maintaining he is “still committed” to the deal, sending the social media giant into a tailspin.

The billionaire initially sent an early tweet saying the $44bn (about R713bn) deal is pending until he receives more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the social media site, which sent Twitter stock tumbling as much as 25% in premarket trading...