×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE a shade lower as investors digest poor Chinese data

Covid-19-driven lockdowns resulted in Chinese unemployment rising to 6.7% in April

BL Premium
16 May 2022 - 10:15 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as disappointing Chinese data added to concerns about global growth.

Chinese retail sales for April fell 11.1% against estimates of a 6.1% drop, while industrial production dropped 2.9% against estimates of a 1.4% increase. The Covid-19-driven lockdowns also saw Chinese unemployment rise to 6.7% in April...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now