Markets JSE a shade lower as investors digest poor Chinese data Covid-19-driven lockdowns resulted in Chinese unemployment rising to 6.7% in April B L Premium

The JSE was slightly weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as disappointing Chinese data added to concerns about global growth.

Chinese retail sales for April fell 11.1% against estimates of a 6.1% drop, while industrial production dropped 2.9% against estimates of a 1.4% increase. The Covid-19-driven lockdowns also saw Chinese unemployment rise to 6.7% in April...