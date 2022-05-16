JSE a shade lower as investors digest poor Chinese data
Covid-19-driven lockdowns resulted in Chinese unemployment rising to 6.7% in April
16 May 2022 - 10:15
The JSE was slightly weaker on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as disappointing Chinese data added to concerns about global growth.
Chinese retail sales for April fell 11.1% against estimates of a 6.1% drop, while industrial production dropped 2.9% against estimates of a 1.4% increase. The Covid-19-driven lockdowns also saw Chinese unemployment rise to 6.7% in April...
