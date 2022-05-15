×

Business

Ukraine’s economy to shrink 30% this year due to war, says EBRD

15 May 2022 - 08:21 Aaron Eglitis

Ukraine’s economy will plunge by almost a third in 2022, more than previously expected, in a scenario in which the war ends this year, says the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).  

The expected downturn is deeper than the 20% contraction the EBRD estimated in March because of a “larger-than-previously-expected contraction in Ukraine as the war drags on”, the EBRD said in a report. ..

