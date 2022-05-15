Food price shocks could trigger unrest in Africa, says report
Skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment a volatile cocktail
15 May 2022 - 07:08
Surging international food prices will hit Africa’s economies the hardest and may trigger social unrest if governments fail to cushion the blow, according to a report by Oxford Economics Africa.
Food has a heavier weighting in the inflation baskets of African countries than advanced economies — often exceeding 25% due to purchasing patterns...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now