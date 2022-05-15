Business Food price shocks could trigger unrest in Africa, says report Skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment a volatile cocktail B L Premium

Surging international food prices will hit Africa’s economies the hardest and may trigger social unrest if governments fail to cushion the blow, according to a report by Oxford Economics Africa.

Food has a heavier weighting in the inflation baskets of African countries than advanced economies — often exceeding 25% due to purchasing patterns...