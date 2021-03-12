Markets

Brent crude holds near $70 as hopes rise on demand recovery

Brent crude futures decline as production cuts by major oil producers limit supply

12 March 2021 - 07:42 Florence Tan
An oil tanker is seen at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela in this undated file photo. Picture: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Singapore — Brent crude prices eased on Friday but hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by major oil producers constrained supply, with optimism about a recovery in demand for the resource in the second half of the year also lending support.

Brent crude futures for May slipped 17c, or 0.2%, to $69.46 a barrel by 1.09am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.79 a barrel, down 23c, or 0.4%.

Front-month Brent is on track to post weekly gains for the eighth week after touching a 13-month high on Monday after attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Sentiment was also buoyed by the decision of Opec and its allies, a group known as Opec+, earlier this month to largely hold production cuts in April.

Investors have been pumping funds into commodities such as oil on expectations of a demand recovery in the second half of the year as the global economy grows while a wider rollout of vaccines against the Covid-19 pandemic allows more people to travel this summer.

“Assuming vaccination programmes are successful, we expect pent-up demand for petrol to be released this summer during the US and European driving season,” FGE analysts said in a note.

RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer petrol is the most bullish in nearly a decade.

“We think this will support the entire oil complex this summer and beyond.”

The US, the world’s largest oil consumer, saw a huge draw on US petrol stocks last week as the winter storm in Texas disrupted refining output.

Opec said on Thursday a recovery in oil demand will be focused on the second half of the year.

Reuters

Oil still climbing as Opec+ maintains supply cuts

Hopes of a recovery in demand, especially after the huge US stimulus package, also boosted prices
Chevron to focus on cash and lock in spending cuts

Investors will want to know what CEO Mike Wirth plans to do with the windfall from 2021’s rally in oil prices
Caribbean refinery to test Joe Biden’s promises over environmental justice

Residents suffer health problems as St Croix’s long-idled refinery restarts, bringing back hundreds of jobs
