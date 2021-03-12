Brent crude holds near $70 as hopes rise on demand recovery

Singapore — Brent crude prices eased on Friday but hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by major oil producers constrained supply, with optimism about a recovery in demand for the resource in the second half of the year also lending support.

Brent crude futures for May slipped 17c, or 0.2%, to $69.46 a barrel by 1.09am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.79 a barrel, down 23c, or 0.4%.

Front-month Brent is on track to post weekly gains for the eighth week after touching a 13-month high on Monday after attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Sentiment was also buoyed by the decision of Opec and its allies, a group known as Opec+, earlier this month to largely hold production cuts in April.

Investors have been pumping funds into commodities such as oil on expectations of a demand recovery in the second half of the year as the global economy grows while a wider rollout of vaccines against the Covid-19 pandemic allows more people to travel this summer.

“Assuming vaccination programmes are successful, we expect pent-up demand for petrol to be released this summer during the US and European driving season,” FGE analysts said in a note.

RBC Capital analysts said the fundamentals for summer petrol is the most bullish in nearly a decade.

“We think this will support the entire oil complex this summer and beyond.”

The US, the world’s largest oil consumer, saw a huge draw on US petrol stocks last week as the winter storm in Texas disrupted refining output.

Opec said on Thursday a recovery in oil demand will be focused on the second half of the year.

