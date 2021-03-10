Tullow Oil to leverage higher crude prices to speed up debt repayments

London — Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it hoped to accelerate debt repayments after crude prices climbed to a one-year high.

The Africa-focused producer, saddled with $2.4bn of net debt, is among oil firms buoyed by the recent surge in prices as demand gradually recovers from 2020’s unprecedented slump. Tullow’s shares have jumped more than 80% in 2021 as the company starts to turn its back on a tough period of drilling setbacks, management departures, collapsing prices and mounting borrowings.

CEO Rahul Dhir, who took over last July, is putting the explorer’s West Africa assets at the core of an investment plan aimed at cutting costs and shoring up the balance sheet.

Tullow could quicken debt repayments, CFO Les Wood said in an interview on Wednesday, while Dhir suggested it could also ramp up drilling in West Africa by adding a rig if crude prices remain strong. The company already plans four wells in Ghana from April.

The shares climbed as much as 5%, and traded up 3.8% at 53.94p in London.

Like its peers around the world, Tullow suffered the effects of the coronavirus crisis, with oil markets crashing as demand sank. It reported a 2020 loss of $1.2bn, citing exploration write-offs and impairments, and “prefinancing” cash flow of $625m. It sees that cash flow at about $200m in 2021 at $50 a barrel. Brent crude is now trading above $67 in London.

Sustained high oil prices would mean a shorter timeline for Tullow to reduce net debt to as low as $1bn, Wood said. The company has been discussing refinancing options with creditors.

“Management remain deliberately coy about refinancing plans as they work to resolve 2021/2022 debt maturities, but the combination of self-help and improvement in Brent prices can only aid negotiations with creditors,” James Hosie, an analyst at Barclays, said in a note.

Tullow also said on Wednesday it’s committing to carbon neutrality by 2030 and aims to eliminate gas flaring by 2025. The company plans to be “net-zero” on Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the end of the decade, by boosting operational efficiency and potentially by using carbon offsets. That refers to emissions from Tullow’s own operations, as opposed to Scope 3, which are those generated from energy products used by its customers.

Bloomberg