WATCH: Small and mid-caps snap back

While at headline level the JSE all share lost nearly 5% in October, some investors are waking up a little late to the fact that there’s been a quiet revolution in small- and mid-cap stocks on the JSE that started in the third quarter. Companies such as AdvTech, Motus, Montauk, Cashbuild, Afrimat and Famous Brands were all up over 20% during the period.

What’s going on in small- and mid-cap land? Michael Avery speaks to Keith McLachlan, equity analyst and small cap specialist at AlphaWealth and Anthony Clark, an analyst at SmallTalkDaily Research.