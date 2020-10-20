WATCH: Can competition law preserve contestable digital spaces in SA?

The issue of market dominance and regulation of big tech has risen to the surface of the global debate about the future of today’s biggest companies. The US Congressional report, produced after more than a year of fact-finding and testimony, blasts Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook as monopolistic “gatekeepers” of the digital economy.

Breaking up these companies will apparently be on the table. And recently the SA Competition Commission outlined the approach it intends to take to regulate competition in the digital economy.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Cristina Caffarra of Charles River Associates; Patrick Smith, Partner, RBB Economics; and Heather Irvine, partner in competition at Bowmans.