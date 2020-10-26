Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Windmills, giants and the insanity that may be building within ourselves A senior strategist at Ned Davis Research has warned that Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet have bubble-like characteristics BL PREMIUM

“When confronting something which may be either a windmill or an evil giant, what question should you be asking? There are some who ask, “If we do nothing, and that is an evil giant, can we afford to be wrong?” These people consider themselves brave and vigilant. Some ask, “If we attack it wrongly, can we afford to pay to replace a windmill?” These people consider themselves cautious and pragmatic. Still, others ask, “With the cost of being wrong so high in either case, shouldn’t we answer the ‘windmill vs giant’ question before we act?” And those people consider themselves objective and wise. But only a tiny few will ask, “Isn’t that we’re giving equal consideration to the existence of evil giants and windmills a warning sign of insanity in ourselves?” — Windmills.

Giants ... [[1]]